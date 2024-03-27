Will Dhoni Bowl Spin In IPL 2024?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh tries leg-spin during CSK's warm-up session ahead of their match against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Photographs: CSK/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is never far from the action.

When he is not practicing his batting or wicket-keeping, Dhoni loves to roll his arm over in the nets.

Thala tried leg-spin bowling during the Chennai Super Kings's warm-up session ahead of their IPL 2024 gae against Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday.



Dhoni, who has played over 250 IPL matches, has never bowled in the T20 league. But he has a wicket to his name in international cricket -- when he dismissed West Indies batter Travis Dowlin during the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy match in Johannesburg.