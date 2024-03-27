News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Dhoni Bowl Spin In IPL 2024?

Will Dhoni Bowl Spin In IPL 2024?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2024 14:23 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh tries leg-spin during CSK's warm-up session ahead of their match against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Photographs: CSK/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is never far from the action.

When he is not practicing his batting or wicket-keeping, Dhoni loves to roll his arm over in the nets.

Thala tried leg-spin bowling during the Chennai Super Kings's warm-up session ahead of their IPL 2024 gae against Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday.

Dhoni, who has played over 250 IPL matches, has never bowled in the T20 league. But he has a wicket to his name in international cricket -- when he dismissed West Indies batter Travis Dowlin during the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy match in Johannesburg.

REDIFF CRICKET
Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli
PBKS Vs RCB: Who Played The Best Knock?
PBKS Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
Dube no longer ducks and defends against short ball
India summons US diplomat over Kejriwal remarks
Are You Ready For Kareena's Crew-fies?
Pant looks to regain mojo as DC face Royal test

