Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, surprised fans when they turned up together at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali to watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

There have been rumors circulating for the past few weeks that suggest a possible engagement between Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, though neither of them has confirmed it.

Last month, when asked about Chopra, Chadha laughed it off and teased, "Aapko batayenge (will tell you)".

Perhaps, but the photographs below tell their own story, too!