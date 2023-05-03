What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni speaks to commentator Danny Morrison during the toss ahead of the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The ongoing Indian Premier League season has been all about paying tribute and bidding farewell to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Though, as always, the World Cup winning former Indian captain has kept everyone guessing, the fans have taken it upon themselves to bid farewell to the maestro.

Chennai Super Kings’ home and away games this year have looked similar throughout the season, with away fans flocking into the stadium donning yellow jersey and not the home team jersey. Whether CSK are playing at home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, or away at the iconic Eden Gardens or Sawai Mansingh Stadium – be it any stadium, the stands have a healthy dose of yellow in them.

Just a couple of days ago, the iconic Eden Gardens was more yellow than purple as fans continued to flock to the stadium to get a last glimpse of their favourite cricketer on the field.

Every time MS Dhoni walks on to the field there’s a loud roar in the stadium. Wednesday’s away game at Lucknow was no different!

A loud roar welcomed Dhoni onto the pitch at toss and his answer to commentator Danny Morrison’s question was greeted with an even louder roar.

At the toss, Morrison asked Dhoni, “This wonderful swansong tour, your last -- how are you enjoying it?”

Dhoni’s witty response to Morrison further deepened the debate -- is it really his last season?

MSD said to Morrison, “Well, you’ve decided it’s my last!”

In response, the commentator said, “You’re going to come back! I knew it! Love it! (To the crowd) He’s going to come back, he’s coming back to play next year!”

IMAGE: Fans have been thronging the stadiums in yellow jerseys to bid farewell to the legendary MS Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

This was greeted by a loud roar from the fans, who had thronged to the Ekana Sports City Stadium to see their beloved cricketer in action.

Throughout this season, MSD has kept everyone guessing with quirky statements during the toss and presentation ceremonies.

Just last week, Dhoni had fuelled his retirement rumours, as he thanked fans at the Eden Gardens. Following CSK’s win over KKR, MSD said, “I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers, most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd.”