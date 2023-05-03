News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain

PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 03, 2023 20:26 IST
No matter where he is playing, the home fans are always rooting for Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Wednesday, which was abandoned due to rains, saw a majority of the fans cheer for Dhoni.

 

This was Dhoni's first appearance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and he was certainly showered with a lot of love, with the stands filled with his posters and messages.

The match was abandoned because of rain but everyone went home satisfied having seen Dhoni play probably for the one last time at their home stadium.

A look at the fans' cheering for Dhoni in Lucknow:

Photographs: BCCI

REDIFF CRICKET
