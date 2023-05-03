News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

May 03, 2023 22:10 IST
Glimpses of the star-studded stands for the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, May 3, 2023.

IMAGE: PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta shares a light moment with her husband Gene Goodenough during Punjab’s home game against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

In match no. 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, Punjab Kings hosted Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

As seen in several matches, the IPL contest had its share of stars in the stands as well. 

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was once again seen cheering on her team, along with her husband Gene Goodenough. Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also in attendance at the IS Bindra Stadium. 

Though Gujarat Titans wasn’t playing, opener Shubman Gill’s sister Shaheen Gill was present in the stands, along with a friend.

 

Apart from Shaheen, Punjab Kings’ player Rahul Chahar’s better half, Ishani Chahar was also seen in the stands, along with another guest.

IMAGE: Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, watches the proceedings in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shubman Gill’s sister Shaheen Gill, right, watches the match. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar’s better half, Ishani Chahar, right, with a guest. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Shaheen Gill, right, sure is having a gala time. Photograph: BCCI
IMAGE: PBKS player Rahul Chahar’s wife Ishani Chahar at the PBKS vs MI match in Mohali. Photograph: BCCI
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

