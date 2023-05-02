News
Harbhajan speaks out on Kohli-Gambhir spat, admits regret over Sreesanth slap

Harbhajan speaks out on Kohli-Gambhir spat, admits regret over Sreesanth slap

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 02, 2023 20:46 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh stressed that Virat Kohli, is a legendary player, should not engage in any altercation with anyone. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his belief that the post-match brawl involving Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq that occurred after Monday's IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was always going to happen.

 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan mentioned that the incident marred the game's excitement, adding that he experienced a similar situation during the first edition of the league in 2008.

"I Am Ashamed Of What I Did With Sreesanth In 2008. Virat Kohli Is A Legend, Should Not Get Involved In Such Things. Whatever Happened Between Virat And Gambhir Was Not Right For Cricket," Harbhajan tweeted.

He also stressed that Kohli, as a legendary player, should not engage in any altercation with anyone.

The incident reportedly began with in-game sledging between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, which escalated during the post-match handshake.

This is not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir have been involved in a heated exchange during an IPL match; the two had a similar incident in 2013 during a match between RCB and KKR, where Gambhir led the latter.

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

