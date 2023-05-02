News
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange

IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange

By Rediff Cricket
May 02, 2023 09:06 IST
IMAGE: RCB opener Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange after the IPL 2023 match on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir were fined their entire match fees for their heated exchange after the IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on Sunday.

 

"Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct," BCCI said in a media release.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct."

LSG pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

RCB outclassed LSG in a low-scoring match by 18 runs, with Kohli making 31.

Kohli's brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation as Gambhir walked up to the West Indian and took him away.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff.

