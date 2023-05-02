News
Remember this Kohli-Gambhir clash from IPL 2013?

Remember this Kohli-Gambhir clash from IPL 2013?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 02, 2023 11:43 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash during the IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, April 11, 2013. Photographs: BCCI

It was history repeating itself in the Indian Premier League as RCB's Virat Kohli clashed with his former India and Delhi team-mate Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants.

The duo had famously clashed on the field exactly 10 years ago!

 

Gambhir, who was then leading Kolkata Knight Riders, was involved in a war of words with Kohli after the latter's dismissal at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, on April 11, 2013.



The incident happened after Laxmipathy Balaji had Kohli (35) caught by Eoin Morgan at sweeper cover.

As Gambhir and other players walked towards cover region to celebrate the dismissal, Kohli instead of trudging back to the pavilion marched towards the KKR players.

He was visibly upset with Gambhir, who seemed to have uttered something after his dismissal.



And Gambhir didn't hold back either as he walked angrily towards Kohli.

Both players charged towards each other, and it took the effort of another Delhi player, Rajat Bhatia, to ensure a possible collision was avoided and the war of words didn't escalate.

REDIFF CRICKET
