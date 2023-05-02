PIX: Kohli celebrates and how!

An emotionally charged Virat Kohli came to the fore during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Sunday.



Kohli, who has been quite subdued in recent times, showed off his trademark aggressive celebration every time LSG lost a wicket during their run chase.

It was sweet revenge for RCB and Kohli, who were beaten in their previous match against LSG, as they won by 18 runs despite defending a lowly 127.



Kohli also egged on the local fans in the stadium to support RCB, while his 'shut up' gesture was directed towards LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had done the same to the Bengaluru crowd earlier on in the tournament.

Kohli was also involved in a war of words with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq when the Afghanistan pacer was batting in the middle, forcing the umpires to intervene.



An angry Gambhir was clearly unimpressed as he made his feelings clear after the match. He pulled away LSG opener Kyle Mayers when he was having a chat with Kohli before having a go at the RCB talisman.



Gambir then gestured towards Kohli and even tried to charge at him but was restrained by his LSG team-mates.



The two Delhi players were then involved in a heated exchange and had to be separated by RCB captain Faf du Plessis, LSG captain K L Rahul and leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Glimpses of Kohli celebrating the LSG wickets:

Photographs: BCCI