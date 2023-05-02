News
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir locked in verbal fight; teammates intervene!

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir locked in verbal fight; teammates intervene!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: May 02, 2023 00:46 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shake hands following RCB’s win over LSG. Photograph: BCCI

The last time the two sides met in this IPL season, more than the result, the Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli ‘spat’ had taken over the internet.

Once again on Monday, May 1, when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off the Kohli and Gambhir were trending on social media.

RCB’s dashing opener was at his animated best during their away game in Lucknow. The former skipper picked up a sensational catch during the Challengers’ 18-run win over Lucknow and his reaction perhaps didn’t go down well with Gautam Gambhir.

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were locked in a war of words following Monday’s IPL match. Photograph: Screenshot

After RCB’s win, Kohli was seen chatting with Kyle Mayers before Gambhir came and took Mayers away. Following that an angry Gambhir was seen walking towards Kohli with LSG skipper KL Rahul trying to stop the former Indian cricketer.

Despite attempts from his team, an angry looking Gambhir walked up to Kohli. The pair were caught up in a heated discussion, with members of both teams surrounding them. Ultimately, the two were coerced away by their teams.

The heated argument could be a roll over of what took place before.  

Earlier, after RCB posted a paltry 126/9, the bowlers put on a dazzling display to avenge their previous loss at the hands of Lucknow. In their earlier fixture this season, LSG had clinched a nerve-wracking one-wicket win over the Bangalore side.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gestures towards the crowd following the fall of a LSG wicket. Photograph: BCCI

On Monday, the Challengers returned the favour, and so did their former skipper!

Kohli, running in from covers picked up a stunning catch to remove Badoni. In celebration, the former RCB captain was seen blowing a kiss into the stands and urged the crowd to cheer them on loudly.

Social media went berserk as many connected Kohli’s celebration as a response to Gambhir.

IMAGE: An animated Virat Kohli celebrates the fall of a LSG wicket. Photograph: BCCI

While following LSG’s stunning win over RCB, Gambhir had gestured to silence the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli, it was assumed, returned the favour as he egged the crowd to cheer them on.

Kohli’s reaction in all probability did not go down well with Gambhir, with things heating up after the match.

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

