CSK's key players recovering from injuries

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings secured a terrific win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday but the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side incurred two big injuries.

Heading into the match, England Test skipper Ben Stokes was down with an injury while CSK lost fast bowler Deepak Chahar to a hamstring injury right during the first over of the match against Mumbai. CSK on Sunday provided major update on the two injuries

CSK revealed that Stokes missed the match against Mumbai owing to a minor toe injury on Saturday. The England all-rounder had played both the first two matches where he had scored 15 runs with the bat and bowled an over as well in the game against Lucknow Super Giants amid his concerns around a knee injury.

Chahar, on the other hand, injured his hamstring after bowling the fifth delivery in the first over of the match. He had completed the over after being aided to by the team physio, but walked off the field after that.

"Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players