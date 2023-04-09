Turning Point: Jadeja Triggers MI Collapse

IMAGE: Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja put up a scintillating display to guide CSK to a comfortable seven-wicket win over MI at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The iconic Wankhede stadium was a sea of blue, peppered with a dash of yellow, but in the end, it was the yellow army who walked away with a smile on their faces at the end of the night.

Mumbai Indians remained winless in IPL 2023 as they were handed a seven-wicket loss by the visiting Chennai Super Kings.

It was a comfortable win for the Super Kings, with Chennai dominating most of the proceedings in the second IPL match on Saturday, April 8.

After opting to field first, M S Dhoni's men were caught on the wrong foot as MI Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan handed the hosts a cracking start.

Though Rohit's (21 off 13) innings was cut short by a stellar delivery by Tushar Deshpande in the fourth over, Ishan guided the hosts to a strong total in the Powerplay.

Scoring 61/1 in the Powerplay, MI looked set for a big total in front of their home crowd.

The match turned on its head after the Powerplay, with Ravindra Jadeja handing CSK the breakthrough.

In the first over after the Powerplay, Jadeja was handed the ball by Dhoni and he delivered immediately. The CSK all-rounder removed the set Kishan to trigger a collapse.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been undergoing a lean patch, departed for just 1 off 2. Big-hitting Cameron Green was brilliantly caught and bowled by Jadeja.

Young Tilak Varma couldn't turn it around for the five-time champions as MI's troubles deepened further. Jadeja's wickets in the first couple of overs after the Powerplay took the game away from MI.

Mumbai posted a below par 157/8, giving their bowlers not much to defend.

A stellar knock from Ajinkya Rahane saw CSK chase down the target with 11 balls to spare.