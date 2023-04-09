News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Jadeja Triggers MI Collapse

Turning Point: Jadeja Triggers MI Collapse

By CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
April 09, 2023 07:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja put up a scintillating display to guide CSK to a comfortable seven-wicket win over MI at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The iconic Wankhede stadium was a sea of blue, peppered with a dash of yellow, but in the end, it was the yellow army who walked away with a smile on their faces at the end of the night.

Mumbai Indians remained winless in IPL 2023 as they were handed a seven-wicket loss by the visiting Chennai Super Kings.

It was a comfortable win for the Super Kings, with Chennai dominating most of the proceedings in the second IPL match on Saturday, April 8.

After opting to field first, M S Dhoni's men were caught on the wrong foot as MI Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan handed the hosts a cracking start.

Though Rohit's (21 off 13) innings was cut short by a stellar delivery by Tushar Deshpande in the fourth over, Ishan guided the hosts to a strong total in the Powerplay.

Scoring 61/1 in the Powerplay, MI looked set for a big total in front of their home crowd.

The match turned on its head after the Powerplay, with Ravindra Jadeja handing CSK the breakthrough.

In the first over after the Powerplay, Jadeja was handed the ball by Dhoni and he delivered immediately. The CSK all-rounder removed the set Kishan to trigger a collapse.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been undergoing a lean patch, departed for just 1 off 2. Big-hitting Cameron Green was brilliantly caught and bowled by Jadeja.

Young Tilak Varma couldn't turn it around for the five-time champions as MI's troubles deepened further. Jadeja's wickets in the first couple of overs after the Powerplay took the game away from MI.

Mumbai posted a below par 157/8, giving their bowlers not much to defend.

A stellar knock from Ajinkya Rahane saw CSK chase down the target with 11 balls to spare.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
CHITRANGADA DATTA CHAUDHURI
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: Boult's Brace Derails DC
Turning Point: Boult's Brace Derails DC
Top Performers: Buttler, Jaiswal
Top Performers: Buttler, Jaiswal
Moeen picks Dhoni's successor at CSK
Moeen picks Dhoni's successor at CSK
Top Performers: Rahane, Jadeja
Top Performers: Rahane, Jadeja
Top Performers: Buttler, Jaiswal
Top Performers: Buttler, Jaiswal
Turning Point: Boult's Brace Derails DC
Turning Point: Boult's Brace Derails DC
Easter Recipe: Goan Mutton Xacutti
Easter Recipe: Goan Mutton Xacutti

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

What's going wrong for DC this season?

What's going wrong for DC this season?

IPL PIX: Rahane, Jadejs star as CSK down MI

IPL PIX: Rahane, Jadejs star as CSK down MI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances