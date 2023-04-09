Top Performers: Rahane, Jadeja Light Up Wankhede

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane starred for Chennai Super Kings in their seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings breached the Mumbai Indians fortress as they handed the hosts a seven-wicket defeat at the Wankhede stadium.

Two Super Kings stars stood out with their match-winning performances.

While Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja triggered a Mumbai collapse, Ajinkya Rahane put up a scintillating show to seal Chennai's second win on the trot.

After being sent into bat, Mumbai posted 61/1 in the Powerplay. The stage was then set for a big MI total. After Jadeja was handed the ball after the Powerplay, the five-time champions folded for a below-par total.

In his very first over, Jadeja picked up Ishan Kishan's big wicket. With Kishan in the middle, the hosts looked set for a big total. But the CSK all-rounder had other plans.

Jadeja struck with his fourth delivery as Kishan (32 off 21) was picked up by Dwaine Pretorius at long-on. The CSK left-arm spinner went on to pick up two more crucial wickets to take the game away from Mumbai.

Jadeja, who turned in figures of 3/20, pocketed the big wickets of Cameron Green and the young Tilak Varma.

IMAGE: Jadeja bagged the Player-of-the-Match award for his three-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

While the CSK bowlers, led by Jadeja, restricted MI to 157/8, Ajinkya Rahane sealed MI's fate.

Though CSK's chase got off to a shaky start, losing Opener Devon Conway for a duck, it only saw Rahane come out in the middle faster.

Having joined the four-time champions this season, Rahane lit the Wankhede as he hammered the fastest fifty this IPL season.

Local boy Rahane took the match away from the home team as he scored a blistering 27-ball 61.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten on 40 off 36, had the best seat in the house as Rahane took the MI bowlers to the cleaners.

Rahane's half-century came off just 19 deliveries as he set the chase up for Chennai. Striking at a stellar rate of 225.92, Rahane's knock was peppered with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Riding on Rahane's innings, CSK chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.