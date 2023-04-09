Top Performers: Buttler, Jaiswal Power Royals

IMAGE: Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler laid the foundation for Rajasthan Royals's easy victory with a 98-run opening stand. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler smashed half-centuries to steer Rajasthan Royals to an easy 57-run victory while consigning Delhi Capitals to their third straight loss in IPL 2023.

The script was similar to Royal's dominating victory in their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the openers again taking the Delhi's bowlers apart in the Powerplay.

Jaiswal gave Royals a sensational start as he slammed DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed for five boundaries in the opening over. His senior partner Buttler, not wanting to be left behind, hit Anrich Nortje for three fours in the next over.

Delhi gambled by getting Axar Patel to bowl in the Powerplay, but Jaiswal took the attack to the left-arm spinner, with a hat-trick of fours as Royals raced past 50 in the fifth over.

Jaiswal blasted his way to a 25-ball fifty, which included 11 boundaries. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also suffered in his first over as he was smashed for two fours and a six by the RR openers.

The duo put on 98 runs in 8.2 overs before pacer Mukesh Kumar brought Delhi some relief as he had Jaiswal caught off his bowling after he top edged the pull shot after a quickfire 60 from 31 balls.

His wicket affected Royals' momentum slightly as Delhi's bowlers staged a comeback, taking 3/30 in the next six overs.

Buttler, battling a finger injury sustained in the previous match, revived the Royals' innings in the final overs. He hit Mukesh for back to back fours in the 16th over before Shimron Hetmyer joined the party with a six and a four off Rovman Powell.

Buttler bagged another couple of fours off Nortje before he perished to Mukesh in the penultimate over after hitting 79 from 51 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

With their openers in such sizzling form, last season's runners up Rajasthan Royals have announced themselves as the big favourites for the IPL title early into the tournament.