Turning Point: Boult's Brace Derails Delhi

IMAGE: Trent Boult appeals successfully for Manish Pandey's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Trent Boult continues to be a potent force with the new ball in IPL 2023.

He repeated his feat of a double wicket maiden, which he took in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, against a hapless Delhi Capitals to power Royals to an easy victory in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Prithvi Shaw brought in as the Impact Player couldn't make much of an impact with the bat. He was perfectly set up by the experienced Kiwi pacer, who started with two short of good length deliveries, before bowling the sucker ball -- the full outswinger which Shaw tried to drive but got the edge.

Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson came up with a stunning one-handed catch diving to his right as Delhi suffered an early blow in the huge run chase.

Boult struck off the very next delivery, getting Manish Pandey leg before wicket, with a beautiful inswinger which struck him plumb in front.

Chasing a huge 200, Delhi Capitals's hopes suffered took a big hit courtesy of Boult's double blow which derailed their run chase right at the start.

In Rishabh Pant's absence, there isn't enough quality in the Delhi batting line-up and their lack of depth was thorougly exposed against the Royals.

Captain David Warner stitched together a 64-run fourth wicket stand with Lalit Yadav before Boult again came back to dash Delhi's slim hopes as he bowled Yadav for 38. The Kiwi pacer finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Warner battled hard for a sedate 65 from 55 balls, but Delhi didn't really offer any challenge in the run chase as Rajasthan cruised to an emphatic 57 run victory.