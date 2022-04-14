News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players

Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players

By Rediff Cricket
April 14, 2022 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh appeared a bundle of nerves watching her husband Rohit Sharma's team at the MCA stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13, night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Watching Mumbai Indians crash to its fifth successive loss in IPL 2022 must have been agonising for the players's wives and partners watching the game from the MI players's stand.

Particularly downcast was Ritika Sajdeh, MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's wife. Through this IPL season, the cameras have caught Ritika's expressions as the game raced away from her husband's team.

Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Ritika with Devisha Shetty, who is married to MI star Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ritika has been particularly upset watching Ro get out timidly after getting off to his usual imperial start.

Aasita Sood

IMAGE: Aashita Sood, whose husband Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings from the front with an attractive knock on Wednesday night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings were minus their main cheerleader who is tending to her baby twins in Los Angeles, but the PBKS players's stand star this IPL has been Aashita Sood, whose husband Mayank Agarwal had a good Wednesday night, leading his team's charge at the top with a 32 ball 52.

Punjab Kings

Also cheering her husband Rahul Chahar's team was Ishani Johar, his bride of a month and four days.

Always good to see the ladies around, cheering for the players.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performers: Dhawan-Agarwal Rule!
Top Performers: Dhawan-Agarwal Rule!
Turning Point: Rabada's Strikes
Turning Point: Rabada's Strikes
SEE: Haydos' Mango Lesson!
SEE: Haydos' Mango Lesson!
Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today
Neetu confirms: Alia-Ranbir to wed today
Hard-hit businesses stocks are set for a good time
Hard-hit businesses stocks are set for a good time
What's on Vijay Deverakonda's plate?
What's on Vijay Deverakonda's plate?
6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant
6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings hand MI fifth-straight defeat

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings hand MI fifth-straight defeat

Heartbreak For Ambanis Again

Heartbreak For Ambanis Again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances