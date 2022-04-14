Wives Cheer MI, PBKS Players

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh appeared a bundle of nerves watching her husband Rohit Sharma's team at the MCA stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13, night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Watching Mumbai Indians crash to its fifth successive loss in IPL 2022 must have been agonising for the players's wives and partners watching the game from the MI players's stand.

Particularly downcast was Ritika Sajdeh, MI Skipper Rohit Sharma's wife. Through this IPL season, the cameras have caught Ritika's expressions as the game raced away from her husband's team.

IMAGE: Ritika with Devisha Shetty, who is married to MI star Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ritika has been particularly upset watching Ro get out timidly after getting off to his usual imperial start.

IMAGE: Aashita Sood, whose husband Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings from the front with an attractive knock on Wednesday night. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings were minus their main cheerleader who is tending to her baby twins in Los Angeles, but the PBKS players's stand star this IPL has been Aashita Sood, whose husband Mayank Agarwal had a good Wednesday night, leading his team's charge at the top with a 32 ball 52.

Also cheering her husband Rahul Chahar's team was Ishani Johar, his bride of a month and four days.

Always good to see the ladies around, cheering for the players.