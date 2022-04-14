Heartbreak For Ambanis Again

IMAGE: Mumbai India Owner Nita Ambani with elder son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka at the MCA stadium in Pune, April 13, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start in Indian Premier League 2022. With five losses in five matches so far, the five-time IPL winner is currently languishing last on the points table.

Mumbai have an uphill task to make a comeback in the tournament from this point.

Despite the poor beginning in 2022, team owner Nita Ambani asked the MI players to keep their chins up and make a strong comeback.

Motivating MI players after they lost to tghe Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, Nitaben sent a voice message to the players, showing her full support. In a video shared by Mumbai Indian on Twitter, the players can be seen listening to her message in the dressing room.

"I have full faith and belief in all of you, and I am sure we will pull through. Now, we are only going to be onwards and upwards. We need to believe in ourselves that we are going to conquer this. We have been through this many times before and then gone ahead and won the Cup,' Nitaben said in her message.

If that was not enough, she traveled to Pune to cheer the team against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, but MI suffered its fifth defeat in a row.

Hopefully, MI will win one of its next two games -- at the Brabourne stadium on Saturday, April 16 or at the D Y Patil stadium against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday next, April 21 -- to give team super owner Mukesh Ambani an appropriate present for his 65th birthday on April 19.

Back in 2014, Mumbai team lost its first five games and only registered the first win against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium. MI finished fourth that season with 14 points.

Mumbai were in a similar situation in the 2015 season too where it lost the first four games, but made an impressive comeback and went on to win the trophy for the second time.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL the most number of times -- in the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 seasons.