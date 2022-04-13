News
Haydos' Mango Lesson!

Haydos' Mango Lesson!

By Rediff Cricket
April 13, 2022 16:26 IST
On the Star Sports commentary for IPL 2022, Matthew Hayden has been talking a lot about devouring mangos since it is the beginning of the mango season in India.

Haydos -- who has the record for the second highest individual Test score -- gave fellow commentator Kiwi Simon Doull tips on how to cut and enjoy the king of Indian fruits -- the Alphonso mango!

'I am 50 mango seasons young. About time I shared a quick and easy method of peeling the Alphonso mango (or any mango for that matter). Tip 1, jump in the water, it's about to get messy :), Haydos captioned the video on his Facebook page.

With all these slick techniques, who knows we may someday see Haydos participate in Masterchef Australia!

SEE: Haydos's mango-cutting tutorial. Video: Kind courtesy Matthew Hayden/Facebook

 
