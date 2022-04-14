Top Performers: Dhawan-Agarwal Rule!

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal during the IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal hit half-centuries as Punjab Kings outclassed Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the IPL 2022 game at the MCA international stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Put into bat, Agarwal crashed the first ball of the match from MI pacer Basil Thampi for a four through point. He repeated the shot two balls later for another boundary as 10 came from the first over and there was no looking back for Punjab Kings who ruled supreme in the Powerplay.

Dhawan also didn't take time to get going as he danced down the track to left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat to launch him for a six over the off-side in the second over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an erratic first over with a few wides to concede 13 runs as Agarwal smashed him for a four through the covers.

Agarwal made most of the Powerplay as he went after leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin in the fifth over, hitting him for two fours and a six, while Tymal Mills was hit for a four each by the two openers.

Punjab Kings were well-placed on 65 for no loss in six overs at the end of the Powerplay.

Captain Agarwal was at his attacking best, as he lofted Mills for a six over long-off to race to his fifty from just 30 balls.

Agarwal fell to Ashwin after a quickfire 52 from 32 balls, but he had laid the perfect platform for Punjab with a 97-run opening stand from 57 balls with Dhawan.

Dhawan kept the boundaries flowing after Agarwal's dismissal. He swung Unadkat for a four over short fine leg and then took a single to complete his half-century from 37 balls.

Punjab briefly lost their way as they lost Jonny Bairstow (12) and Liam Livingstone (2) in the space of five balls, but Dhawan brought all his experience into play to keep the innings going.

He produced a stunning slog sweep off Thampi, clearing the midwicket fence for a six before he perished to the same bowler after a cracking innings of 70 from 50 balls.

Jitesh Sharma provided the final flourish, blasting 30 from 15 balls to take Punjab to a huge 198/5 in their 20 overs.