Who is Maheesh Theekshana?

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana castles Suyash Prabhudessai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the Chennai Super Kings' breakout stars in IPL 2022.

The 21 year old, who made his IPL debut on Saturday, April 9, has the ability to spin the ball both ways and is already being compared to Ajantha Mendis, the mystery spinner from his native island.

On his IPL debut, Theekshana bowled a clean spell. While he could not get a wicket in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he gave away just 31 runs from his four overs.

Playing his second IPL game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday, Theekshana was a stunner and picked up four wickets for 33 runs.

Faf du Plessis (8) was Theekshana's first victim, caught by Chris Jordan at long on. In-form Anuj Rawat (12) also fell inside the powerplay trapped in front of the wicket.

Coming back to bowl his second spell, Theekshana cleaned up debutant Suyash Prabhudessai (34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (41) just when both batters looked menacing.

During the IPL auction, CSK signed up the spinner for a modest Rs 70 lakh (Rs 7 million). Theekshana made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka in September 2021 against South Africa and also bowled impressively well during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Theekshana is the latest spinner in IPL 2022 to make a mark -- Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence at the Delhi Capitals after being out in the cold at KKR for two years has been heartening as is seeing Yuzvendra Chahal plying his trade with more guile for the Rajasthan Royals.