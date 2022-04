Photographs: Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

Esther Finch, whose dad is Kolkata Knight Riders opener Aaron Finch, and Kayaan Nair, whose dad is Rajasthan Royals batter Karun Nair, enjoyed each other's company in the stands as their poppys battled in the middle at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Monday night.

Finchy and Amy welcomed their first child Esther in September while Karun and Sanaya Tankariwala's son Kayaan was born in January.

'Special support ahead of the big game!', KKR captioned the Instagram post.