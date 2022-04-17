News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Never Mind Who Won. We Are Friends!

Never Mind Who Won. We Are Friends!

By Rediff Cricket
April 17, 2022 18:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for scenes away from the action when the Mumbai Indians played the Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

 

IMAGE: India Stars K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah share a hug and a smile after Mumbai lost its sixth game in a row.
Earlier, Boom Boom had rushed to congratulate Rahul on his century after the LSG innings ended. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard was a dear friend of the Pandya brothers when Krunal and Hardik were part of the MI team. Here, the big West Indian catches up with Krunal after the game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Indian Krunal gives Ishan Kishan an affectionate pat on the head. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
Turning Point: SKY, Tilak Wickets
Turning Point: SKY, Tilak Wickets
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the pool in Denmark
Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the pool in Denmark
Sequoia Capital Breaks Silence on BharatPe
Sequoia Capital Breaks Silence on BharatPe
IPL 2022: GT vs CSK: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: GT vs CSK: Who Will Win?
Broad 'not keen' to take over England Test Captaincy
Broad 'not keen' to take over England Test Captaincy

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration

Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration

PIX: Ambani shows his disappointment

PIX: Ambani shows his disappointment

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances