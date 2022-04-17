Never Mind Who Won. We Are Friends!

Please click on the images for scenes away from the action when the Mumbai Indians played the Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
IMAGE: India Stars K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah share a hug and a smile after Mumbai lost its sixth game in a row.
Earlier, Boom Boom had rushed to congratulate Rahul on his century after the LSG innings ended. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: Kieron Pollard was a dear friend of the Pandya brothers when Krunal and Hardik were part of the MI team. Here, the big West Indian catches up with Krunal after the game. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: Former Mumbai Indian Krunal gives Ishan Kishan an affectionate pat on the head. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com