Rahul@30: Athiya's Romantic Birthday Wish

Rahul@30: Athiya's Romantic Birthday Wish

By Rediff Cricket
April 18, 2022 19:09 IST
IMAGE: Athiya Shetty with boyfriend K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI
 

Athiya Shetty was among the first ones to wish boyfriend K L Rahul on his 30th birthday with a romantic post on social media on Monday.

'Anywhere with you, happy birthday,' Athiya captioned the Instagram post in which she shared some throwback pictures of the couple enjoying a holiday.

Rahul was quick to respond with: 'Love you hearts'

Lucknow Supergiants also celebrated their captain's birthday as he cut a cake on Sunday night. He was also at the receiving end of some cake smash at the hands of his LSG team-mates.

 

 

 

Rediff Cricket
