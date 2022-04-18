Rahul@30: Athiya's Romantic Birthday Wish

Athiya Shetty was among the first ones to wish boyfriend K L Rahul on his 30th birthday with a romantic post on social media on Monday.
'Anywhere with you, happy birthday,' Athiya captioned the Instagram post in which she shared some throwback pictures of the couple enjoying a holiday.
Rahul was quick to respond with: 'Love you hearts'
Lucknow Supergiants also celebrated their captain's birthday as he cut a cake on Sunday night. He was also at the receiving end of some cake smash at the hands of his LSG team-mates.