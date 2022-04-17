Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli isn't having a great IPL 2022 season with the bat. On Saturday against the Delhi Capitals, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper got out cheaply again.

But Kohli made sure he made an impact on the outcome by plucking a stunning catch to turn the game on its head.

Chasing 190, the Capitals had their skipper Rishabh Pant in the middle going berserk. With 48 needed off 22 balls, the target seemed within reach for DC. But their hopes shattered thanks to Kohli.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a full toss which Pant sliced towards cover and timed it decently. The ball was travelling over the head of cover fielder Kohli. But he timed his jump perfectly and put one hand up to get hold of the ball. In the end, RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

Among the packed to the gills Wankhede stadium was Anushka Sharma to whom Virat looked after taking the catch, flashing a 'V' sign.

Alongside Anushka were her parents Ashima Sharma and Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma (retd).

Earlier, on an RCB podcast, Kohli spoke about the deep-rooted connection that Anushka shares with RCB. The Bollywood star, Kohli reminded us, is a 'Bangalore girl' and has spent more time than him in the city.

Kohli also spoke about how Anushka feels low when RCB does not do well as she grew up in the city and considers Bangalore to be her home.

'She's a Bangalore girl. She's grown up there. She's spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city.'

'She obviously can feel the sadness when we don't do well as well. And as I said, there's a special connection with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it.'