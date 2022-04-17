News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration

Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration

By Rediff Cricket
April 17, 2022 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his century in his trademark style. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants Captain K L Rahul smashed a brilliant ton against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

He opened the innings with Quinton de Kock and smashed 52 runs in just 5.3 overs. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Rahul -- who turns 30 on Monday -- kept smashing the ball. He batted through the innings scoring an unbeaten 103 off 60 deliveries.

With this knock that came in his 100th IPL game, Rahul also completed the milestone of 3,500 IPL runs. It is his second IPL century while leading a side. He is now the second player after Virat Kohli to have more than one ton as a captain.

 

After completing the century, Rahul did his peculiar 'fingers in ears' celebration, closing his eyes and blocking his ears.

During the ODI series against England in Pune last year, after he scored a ton, Rahul had done likewise, and explained, 'It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise.'

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was almost apoplectic at Rahul's shut the noise out celebration at the Brabourne stadium on Saturday. 'You do that when you get out for a duck or 1 or 2, not when you score a 100. You should listen to the applause from the crowd,' Gavaskar felt.

Rahul, in fact, got out on a golden duck in the last LSG game against the Rajasthan Royals, done in by a Trent Boult zinger which he said later he did not see coming.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
Top Performer: Classy Rahul
Turning Point: SKY, Tilak Wickets
Turning Point: SKY, Tilak Wickets
PIX: Ambani shows his disappointment
PIX: Ambani shows his disappointment
14 arrested for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi
14 arrested for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi
Recipe: Mooli Ka Achaar
Recipe: Mooli Ka Achaar
Match was fixed: Imran again blames US for his ouster
Match was fixed: Imran again blames US for his ouster
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB

PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB

We were not good enough, life has not ended: Bumrah

We were not good enough, life has not ended: Bumrah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances