Meet the Royals' Lungi Gang

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer in stylist lungis. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

The Rajasthan Royals travelled in style to Pune for Tuesday's IPL 2022 game against the Royals Challengers Bangalore.

The Royals' players sported black lungis along with their pink t-shirts.

'Pune #lungigang', Royals Skipper Sanju Samson captioned his Instagram post without clarifying if he got the lungis from his native Kerala for his RR team-mates.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler, who looks like he will walk away with the Orange Cap for most runs scored this IPL season, with Sanju Samson. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Jos Buttler, who leads the IPL 2022 batting charts with 491 runs in seven matches including three centuries and two fifties, looked snazzy in the lungi as he posed with Sanju.

'Adipoli Buttler Chettan' Royals said on Instagram, which apparently translates to 'Brother Buttler is looking terrific'.