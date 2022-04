IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar cuts his birthday cake as daughter Sara looks on on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar

For someone who hit 68 Test fifties and 96 ODI fifties, Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday got one year closer to hitting 50 in life.

IMAGE: Sachin with friends.

'Brought in my birthday with my loved ones! Thank you everyone for the warm wishes,' Sachin tweeted with photos of him cutting a cake and bonding with dear friends.

The Wankhede stadium, meanwhile, applauded the Master's birthday thus:

Photographs: BCCI/IPL

Good health and joy to you always, SRT!