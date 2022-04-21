CSK Host A Tamil Pre-Kalyanam Party

IMAGE: Devon Conway and Kim Watson. Photographs and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings hosted a pre-wedding party for their New Zealand opener Devon Conway and his partner Kim Watson at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai where the team is staying for IPL 2022.

The pre-wedding celebrations were attended by the CSK contingent and saw former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming along with all the other players in traditional Tamil attire.

Devon was dressed in a white shirt and veshti while Kim wore a yellow sari.

IMAGE: Devon and Thala.

'Honestly a night I'll never forget! Thank you so much to the CSK family for a lovely evening!???? Now onto the big day ahead:),' the South Africa born left-hander, who had a dream Test debut scoring a double hundred at Lord's in June 2021, posted on his Instagram account.

Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other CSK cricketers were spotted doing the Lungi Dance from the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express.

Conway was signed up by CSK at the IPL mega auction for his base price of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and has played one match against KKR.

IMAGE: Devon and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Devon and Moeen Ali.

IMAGE: Devon and Shivam Dubey.

IMAGE: Devon and some of his CSK team-mates.