What is Krunal doing to Pollard?

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya gives Kieron Pollard a kiss after taking his wicket during the IPL 2022 game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Krunal Pandya celebrated former Mumbai Indians team-mate Kieron Pollard's wicket by giving him a kiss as the big West Indian walked off the field during the IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Krunal and his younger brother Hardik Pandya are close friends of Pollard's, having played together at the Mumbai Indians for six IPL seasons from 2016 to 2021.

After LSG defeated MI at the Brabourne stadium on April 16, Kieron and Krunal were spotted having a chat.

As Pollard made his way to the dugout on Sunday night, Pandya jumped on Pollard and planted a kiss on his head.

Nothing could cheer Pollard who looked dejected as he walked off the field after a struggling 19 from 20 balls, failing to produce the fireworks at the end.