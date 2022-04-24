News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Viru's Birthday Wish For Sachin

Viru's Birthday Wish For Sachin

By Rediff Cricket
April 24, 2022 16:41 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's opening partnerships rank 6th in the overall records for highest opening partnerships in a career.

Sachin and Viru opened in 93 innings together from 2002 to 2012, scoring 3,919 runs at an average of 42.13. Their highest partnership was 182 -- and they had twelve 100 run and 18 50 run partnerships.

Wishing Sachin, who turned 49 on Sunday, April 24, Viru recorded a unique video greeting for his classy batting partner:

'Birthday greetings to the great man @sachin_rt Paaji. Aur Aapke janamdin par yeh tohfa humne apne aap ko diya hai #HappyBirthdaySachin', Sehwag captioned the video.

Check out the sweet birthday greeting:

 

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Rediff Cricket
