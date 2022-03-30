News
The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

By Rediff Cricket
March 30, 2022 17:36 IST
IMAGE: Agastya Pandya with his mother Natasa Stankovic. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram
 

Agastya Pandya, all of 20 months today, March 30, beat the heat as he took a dip in the pool with his mom Natasa Stankovic.

'May you always know you have my hand to hold,' Natasa captioned the post on Instagram.

IMAGE: Agastya wrapped up in a towel after pool time. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Agastya and Natasa were at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Monday to cheer papa Hardik Pandya who led debutant Gujarat Titans to victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Agastya at the Wankhede all set to cheer daddy Hardik -- and uncle Krunal Pandya, who turned out for the rival LSG. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/Instagram

Agastya sported the Gujarat Titans jersey No 33 -- the same as his daddy.

'Papa Pandya ne kitne run kiye?', Gujarat Titans captioned an Instagram post.

Rediff Cricket
