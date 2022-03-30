The Cutest IPL Pic You Will See Today

Agastya Pandya, all of 20 months today, March 30, beat the heat as he took a dip in the pool with his mom Natasa Stankovic.
'May you always know you have my hand to hold,' Natasa captioned the post on Instagram.
Agastya and Natasa were at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Monday to cheer papa Hardik Pandya who led debutant Gujarat Titans to victory against Lucknow Super Giants.
Agastya sported the Gujarat Titans jersey No 33 -- the same as his daddy.
'Papa Pandya ne kitne run kiye?', Gujarat Titans captioned an Instagram post.