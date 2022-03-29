After the Titans and Giants Clash

Please click on the images for glimpses of the players and coaches mingling after the Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants game at the Wankhede stadium on March 28, 2022.
IMAGE: LSG Skipper K L Rahul and GT Captain Hardik Pandya, great buddies off the field, greet each other after the game.
All photographs: BCCI/IPL
IMAGE: Gujarat Head Coach Ashish Nehra and Batting Coach Gary Kirsten -- who coached the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team -- discuss their observations of the game.
IMAGE: Australian Andy Bichel, LSG's bowling coach, left, LSG Coach Zimbabwean Andy Flower, centre, and GT Batting Coach South African Gary Kirsten have a post match chat.
IMAGE: Gujarat Head Coach Ashish Nehra, left, and Lucknow Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya, who in a different time were team-mates in the Delhi Ranji Trophy side.
IMAGE: LSG left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, left, Gujarat pacer Varun Aaron, centre, both of who play for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, and LSG pacer Ankit Rajpoot.
IMAGE: Vijay Shankar, left, and Rashid Khan, second from right, used to be team-mates at the SunRisers Hyderabad; they now play for the Gujarat Titans.
Hardik Pandya, second from left, Jayant Yadav, third from left, and Krunal Pandya, right, used to play for the Mumbai Indians; Hardik and Jayant now play for Gujarat in IPL 2022 while Krunal plays for LSG.
IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants owner and Kolkata-based businessman Sanjiv Goenka seems pleased to be at his team's debut game.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com