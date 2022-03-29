News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After the Titans and Giants Clash

After the Titans and Giants Clash

By Rediff Cricket
March 29, 2022 09:56 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the players and coaches mingling after the Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants game at the Wankhede stadium on March 28, 2022.

IMAGE: LSG Skipper K L Rahul and GT Captain Hardik Pandya, great buddies off the field, greet each other after the game.
All photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Head Coach Ashish Nehra and Batting Coach Gary Kirsten -- who coached the 2011 World Cup winning Indian team -- discuss their observations of the game.

 

IMAGE: Australian Andy Bichel, LSG's bowling coach, left, LSG Coach Zimbabwean Andy Flower, centre, and GT Batting Coach South African Gary Kirsten have a post match chat.

 

IMAGE: Gujarat Head Coach Ashish Nehra, left, and Lucknow Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya, who in a different time were team-mates in the Delhi Ranji Trophy side.

 

IMAGE: LSG left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, left, Gujarat pacer Varun Aaron, centre, both of who play for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, and LSG pacer Ankit Rajpoot.

 

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar, left, and Rashid Khan, second from right, used to be team-mates at the SunRisers Hyderabad; they now play for the Gujarat Titans.
Hardik Pandya, second from left, Jayant Yadav, third from left, and Krunal Pandya, right, used to play for the Mumbai Indians; Hardik and Jayant now play for Gujarat in IPL 2022 while Krunal plays for LSG.

 

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants owner and Kolkata-based businessman Sanjiv Goenka seems pleased to be at his team's debut game.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
Top Performer: Sensational Shami
IPL PIX: Gujarat edge Lucknow in battle of debutants
Gill's Catch Of The Match
Do Audiences Like Revolutionaries?
'China does not want to mend fences with India'
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Kashmir's Tulips Celebrate 25 Years!

IPL 2022

New Star: Ayush Badoni

Turning Point: Tewatia's Attack

