News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hardik Greets Krunal With A Kiss

Hardik Greets Krunal With A Kiss

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2022 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya greets elder brother Krunal Pandya of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL game in Mumbai on Monday, March 28,2022. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya comes up against his elder brother Krunal Pandya for the first time in their IPL careers!

Hardik is captaining debutants Gujarat Titans while Krunal is part of the new team Lucknow Super Giants led by K L Rahul.

The Pandya brothers played together for six years at the Mumbai Indians before they were released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

While Hardik was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the players's draft for Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), Krunal was signed up by the Lucknow Super Giants at the players's auction for Rs 8.25 crore (Rs 82.5 million).

Hardik greeted Krunal with a kiss before briefing his brother with what appeared to be animated updates on son Agastya.

In a pre-game show, Hardik said Krunal was his biggest blessing and had always looked out for his kid bro, putting the younger Pandya's interests ahead of his own.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
'Hardik's leadership skills stand out'
Azhar-Dada Watch Punjab Slay RCB
Azhar-Dada Watch Punjab Slay RCB
Punjab Kings' WAGs Add Glamour
Punjab Kings' WAGs Add Glamour
Enemy using drugs to destroy future generations: Army
Enemy using drugs to destroy future generations: Army
Woman dies of burns, toll in Birbhum violence is 9
Woman dies of burns, toll in Birbhum violence is 9
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA
Suvendu punched me: TMC MLA
Disclose bitcoin to ED, SC tells crypto scam accused
Disclose bitcoin to ED, SC tells crypto scam accused

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

When Shelly Met Jaddu!

When Shelly Met Jaddu!

SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess

SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances