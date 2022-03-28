Hardik Greets Krunal With A Kiss

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya greets elder brother Krunal Pandya of the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL game in Mumbai on Monday, March 28,2022. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya comes up against his elder brother Krunal Pandya for the first time in their IPL careers!

Hardik is captaining debutants Gujarat Titans while Krunal is part of the new team Lucknow Super Giants led by K L Rahul.

The Pandya brothers played together for six years at the Mumbai Indians before they were released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

While Hardik was picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the players's draft for Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), Krunal was signed up by the Lucknow Super Giants at the players's auction for Rs 8.25 crore (Rs 82.5 million).

Hardik greeted Krunal with a kiss before briefing his brother with what appeared to be animated updates on son Agastya.

In a pre-game show, Hardik said Krunal was his biggest blessing and had always looked out for his kid bro, putting the younger Pandya's interests ahead of his own.