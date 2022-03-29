Hardik Bowls At High Speeds!

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya bowled with fire on the team's IPL debut against fellow first-timers Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 28, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya finally gave his fans what they were waiting for.

Playing his first game since November last year, the Gujarat Titans skipper bowled four overs and scored 33 batting at number four in the match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik bowled for the first time since hurting his back in the T20 World Cup last year. He had struggled to put the ball in the right areas back then, but he was a very different bowler on Monday evening.

In the IPL game at his old hunting ground, the Wankhede, Hardik steamed in and clocked speeds in the high 130s, breaching the 140km/h mark in his very first over.

Hardik bowled in full flow and completed his full quota of four overs -- his figures reading 0-37.

He may not have taken any wickets, but going by his performance, Hardik could be on his way to regaining the confidence of the India selectors with the T20 World Cup coming up later this year.

'Mostly I'll bat at number four, because I want to take pressure with my experience so that the others can play freely,' Hardik said after the Gujarat Titans won the game by five wickets and two balls to spare.