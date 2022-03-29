Why This IPL Picture Is Going Viral!

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants's Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya celebrate after Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck at the Wankhede stadium on Monday, March 28, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

This photograph is making all the right noises across social media platforms this morning.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was dismissed for a duck by Lucknow Super Giants pacer Dushmantha Chameera, caught at backward point by Deepak Hooda.

What ensued next was a surprise for all!

Krunal Pandya ran towards Hooda and both were wrapped in a celebratory hug on claiming the big wicket.

On any given day, team-mates celebrating a wicket wouldn't cause a picture going viral, but knowing the bitter history between these former Baroda team-mates, this was anything but a regular reaction.

In January 2021, Hooda left the Baroda squad's bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accusing Captain Krunal of bullying and using abusive language in front of team-mates.

In an e-mail to Baroda Cricket Association officials, Hooda stated that Pandya was trying to 'pull me down' and 'threatening' his place in the Baroda team.

Baroda later suspended Hooda for the entire season.

Hooda left Baroda and joined Rajasthan, where he enjoyed good success and earned a call-up to the India team.

Last week, Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Gautam Gambhir backed his players to be professional.

'Look, you don't have to be best friends off the field to perform on it. They are professionals and they know that they have a job to do. You don't have to go out for dinner every night if you are playing in the same team. I have not been friends with everyone in every team that I have played in,' Gambhir said.

'But that hasn't stopped me from giving my best when I am out there on the field,' he added. These are mature people and they know there are here to win matches for Lucknow.'