Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli just dropped a cool selfie with the missus.

The pic, captioned with a heart emoji, has the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter sporting a broad grin while Anushka Sharma, in a no make-up look, smiles, with what looks like daughter Vamika's play area in the background.

Virat is in the RCB bio bubble at a Mumbai hotel, which he says, is located just 20 minutes from his home while Anushka is prepping for her role in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on women's cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.