News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's pace trio get vaccinated

India's pace trio get vaccinated

By Rediff Cricket
May 11, 2021 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bumrah, Chahar, Kaul get their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Jasprit Bumrah gets the COVID vaccine jab on Tuesday

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets the COVID vaccine jab on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook
 

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Siddharth Kaul all received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Bumrah took the vaccine on Tuesday, Chahar and Kaul got their jabs on Monday.

'Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone,' Boom Boom posted alongside a picture.

'Got my first dose of COVID vaccine today. I urge you all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And a big thanks to our police, doctors and all the frontline staff for taking care of us. I hope we recover soon from this COVID pandemic,' Chahar tweeted.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar, second from left, after getting his COVID vaccine on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photograph: Deepak Chahar/Twitter

'The only way to win the war against this pandemic is to have an armour of the Vaccine. Got my first Jab today!! I urge all of you to please get your vaccination done asap. We all want our lives back to the normal,' Kaul tweeted.

On Monday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma took the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts
WATCH: What Virat said after jab
WATCH: What Virat said after jab
Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes
Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes
Sensex tumbles 341 points on weak global cues
Sensex tumbles 341 points on weak global cues
1971 war veteran Sqn Ldr Anil Bhalla succumbs to Covid
1971 war veteran Sqn Ldr Anil Bhalla succumbs to Covid
'Some Indian players didn't like restrictions in IPL'
'Some Indian players didn't like restrictions in IPL'
Prioritise those waiting for 2nd Covid dose: Centre
Prioritise those waiting for 2nd Covid dose: Centre

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Ashwin wants to donate N95 masks for needy

Ashwin wants to donate N95 masks for needy

How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021

How BCCI can reschedule IPL 2021

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use