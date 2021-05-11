India's pace trio get vaccinated

May 11, 2021 16:58 IST

Bumrah, Chahar, Kaul get their first dose of COVID vaccine.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah gets the COVID vaccine jab on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Facebook

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Siddharth Kaul all received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Bumrah took the vaccine on Tuesday, Chahar and Kaul got their jabs on Monday.

'Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone,' Boom Boom posted alongside a picture.

'Got my first dose of COVID vaccine today. I urge you all to get vaccinated as soon as possible. And a big thanks to our police, doctors and all the frontline staff for taking care of us. I hope we recover soon from this COVID pandemic,' Chahar tweeted.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar, second from left, after getting his COVID vaccine on Monday, May 10, 2021. Photograph: Deepak Chahar/Twitter

'The only way to win the war against this pandemic is to have an armour of the Vaccine. Got my first Jab today!! I urge all of you to please get your vaccination done asap. We all want our lives back to the normal,' Kaul tweeted.

On Monday, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma took the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.