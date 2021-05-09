News
Umesh gets COVID-19 vaccine

Umesh gets COVID-19 vaccine

By Rediff Cricket
May 09, 2021 10:46 IST
IMAGE: Umesh Yadav gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Umesh Yadav/Twitter
 

Umesh Yadav received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 8.

'Vaccination done. A big thank you to all our health care workers and I urge everyone to get vaccinated when you get the opportunity,' the India pace bowler tweeted.

The Indian cricketers, who have been picked for next month's World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-Test series in England, are looking to get their first dose of the vaccine ahead of their trip to the UK.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and thanked the frontline warriors for their 'sacrifices and dedication' on Thursday, May 6.

India Head Coach Ravi Shastri has already received both his doses of the vaccine.

The Indian team will undergo an eight-day hard quarantine period in Mumbai before leaving for London on June 2, where they are scheduled to play six Test matches including the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

That will be followed by the five-Test series in England, starting from August 4.

Rediff Cricket
