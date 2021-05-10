Now, Ishant gets the jab!

May 10, 2021 12:32 IST

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh after getting vaccinated. Photograph: Ishant Sharma/Facebook

India pacer Ishant Sharma and his wife basketballer Pratima Singh were vaccinated against COVID-19 in New Delhi on Monday.

'#VaccinationDone Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest. #GetVaccinated #CovidVaccine,' Ishant, who is part of Team India that will fly to the UK on June 2 for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, tweeted.

Last week, Ishant's India and Delhi Capitals team-mates Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav and Ajinjya Rahane took the COVID vaccine jabs in Delhi and Mumbai.