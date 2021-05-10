May 10, 2021 17:35 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets the COVID jab on Monday. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe,' the India cricket captain said after the jab.

'I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers, they put their lives at risk to save ours, for this we are in awe of their spirit and dedication,'Kohli said.

'I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other in every possible way. India is grateful to have heroes like you. Jai Hind.'

Last week, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma donated Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) on the crowd-funding platform Ketto towards India's fight against COVID-19 and appealed to fans to contribute to raise Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) for this effort.