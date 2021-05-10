Pujara, wife get COVID-19 vaccine jab

Source:

Edited By:

May 10, 2021 18:44 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara/Twitter

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja on Monday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pujara took to Twitter to post pictures of him along with his wife getting vaccinated and he captioned the post as: 'Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible.'

A BCCI official said that it will need some more time before a clear picture can be drawn regarding the completion of vaccination for all India Test cricketers who are to head to UK on June 2.

"The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK, if that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let's see how that works out in the coming days," the official had explained.

The WTC final gets underway on June 18 and will continue till June 22 with June 23 kept as a reserve day. While it was initially set to be played at the Lord's, the ICC decided to move it to Southampton with an eye on the COVID-19 situation across the globe.