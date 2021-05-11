News
Washy is making Gabba dance to his tunes

By Rediff Cricket
May 11, 2021 11:48 IST
Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar with Gabba. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Washington Sundar/Instagram
 

Washington Sundar makes most of his free time these days as he teaches his pet Gabba some tricks.

 

The young spinner is encouraging Gabba to stand on two feet as he makes the pooch reach high for food.

Washy named Gabba after the famous cricket stadium in Brisbane where he played a key role in helping India defeat Australia -- the first time the Aussies have lost at the Gabba since 1988 -- in January.

'This friendship is fur real Keep your loved ones close Stay safe everyone,' Washy captioned the Instagram video.

'Gabba dancing to your tunes :)', quipped actress Saiyami Kher who had told Rediff.com how the Gabba triumph 'felt like Lagaan all over again'.

Rediff Cricket
