IPL teams, players donate for COVID-19 relief efforts

May 11, 2021 08:23 IST

In response to the terrifying surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, Indian Premier League teams have joined the effort to fight the crisis by announcing donations and carrying out initiativesin this dire time of need.

A look at what the IPL teams and players are doing to support the people of India in this massive battle against the deadly coronavirus:

SunRisers donate Rs 30 crore

Sun TV, the owners of SunRisers Hyderabad, donated Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) towards COVID-19 relief work.

'This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and state governments. 2. Partnering with NGOs that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc.'

The 2016 IPL champions also said that 'the company will leverage its resources, including all its media assets, to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world'.

CSK procures 450 oxygen concentrators for Tamil Nadu

Chennai Super Kings extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in the fight against the COVID-19 second wave by arranging for 450 oxygen concentrators.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd Director R Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the presence of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President Rupa Gurunath, who is CSK Owner N Srinivasan's daughter.

CSK has been spreading awareness through its Mask Podu (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information on its social media platforms.

Rajasthan Royals donate Rs 7.5 crore

The Rajasthan Royals on April 29 announced a contribution of Rs 7.5 crore (Rs 75 million) from their owners, players and management 'to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19'.

'Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing air to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - Oxygen,' the Royals stated.

Delhi Capitals donate Rs 1.5 crore

The Delhi Capitals and its patrons made a donation of Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million) to the NGOs Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation in the National Capital Region in order to 'procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits'.

Punjab Kings to provide oxygen concentrators

Actress Preity Zinta, one of the owners of the Punjab Kings franchise, took to Instagram to inform about the team providing oxygen concentrators across the country in a bid to help the people in these uncertain times.

Reliance Foundation makes major contribution

The Mumbai Indians have joined the cause through Reliance Industries and their owners.

Reliance's Jamnagar, Gujarat, plant will supply 100 metric tonnes of additional oxygen to Maharashtra.

The Reliance Foundation will create, commission and manage 100 ICU beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15 in Mumbai.

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will 'operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients.'

'The entire expenditure for the project -- comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment -- and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance.'

Cricketers donate for COVID-19 battle

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India Captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, have donated Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 millionmtowards a fundraising campaign to aid India's COVID-19 relief.

The campaign, aimed at raising a total of Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million), was launched May 7 on the platform Ketto in association with the NGO, United Way of Bengaluru.

Kohli's India and RCB team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal stepped up and made a contribution of Rs 95,000 for this fund.

Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Nicholas Pooran have offered to help in various ways.

Unadkat pledged 10 per cent of his salary from the Rajasthan Royals while Dhawan, of the Delhi Capitals, and Tendulkar have contributed towards the Mission Oxygen initiative.

Dhawan said he will contribute Rs 2 million plus money from all post-match individual awards he received during the IPL 2021 season to Mission Oxygen.

'I am contributing 10 per cent of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!,' Unadkat tweeted.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins donated US$ 50,000 'specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals'.

Brett Lee, in India as part of the IPL 2021 commentators' panel, took a leaf out of Cummins' book and made a donation of one bitcoin (about US$ 55,000) towards India's fight against the pandemic.

'We all understand the condition in India at the moment. My heartfelt gratitude to all the frontline workers. Krunal, our mother and I have decided that we are going to donate 200 oxygen concentrators,' said Hardik Pandya.

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals's captain this IPL season, said he would be donating money to the Hemkunt Foundation to help procure oxygen cylinders, beds and COVID-19 relief kits for ailing patients.