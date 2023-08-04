News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India, WI fined for slow over-rate in first T20I

India, WI fined for slow over-rate in first T20I

Source: PTI
August 04, 2023 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nicholas Pooran in action in the 1st T20I against India on Thursday

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran in action in the 1st T20I against India on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India and West Indies were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International of the five-match series at Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday.

While India were fined five per cent of their match fee for falling one over short of the minimum over-rate on Thursday night, West Indies have been docked 10 per cent of their match fee for falling two overs short of the minimum over-rate.

 

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell's sides were ruled to be one and two overs short respectively of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, subject to a cap of 50 per cent of the match fee.

According to an ICC release, Pandya and Powell pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Patrick Gustard, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer levelled the charges.

India lost the first T20I by four runs. The second match of the series will be played at Providence, Guyana on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
After visualising India debut, Varma now eyes WC win
After visualising India debut, Varma now eyes WC win
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
Is it breakpoint for Sania-Shoaib?
Is it breakpoint for Sania-Shoaib?
SC refuses to stop ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
SC refuses to stop ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
HC judge quits, says 'can't work against self-respect'
HC judge quits, says 'can't work against self-respect'
Cong urges LS speaker to allow Rahul to attend Parl
Cong urges LS speaker to allow Rahul to attend Parl
Seeking votes is fundamental right, says Madras HC
Seeking votes is fundamental right, says Madras HC

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'

'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'

Holder on the game-changing moment in the 1st T20I

Holder on the game-changing moment in the 1st T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances