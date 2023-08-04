News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Holder on the game-changing moment in the 1st T20I

Holder on the game-changing moment in the 1st T20I

Source: ANI
August 04, 2023 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

I wanted to make them work hard for their runs, didn't want to give any free runs, says West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder who had figures of 2 for 19 in his 4 overs

IMAGE: I wanted to make them work hard for their runs, didn't want to give any free runs, says West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder who had figures of 2 for 19 in his 4 overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder credited West Indies' win in the 1st T20I against India to team effort and said one over changed the face of the match.

West Indies held their nerves to edge India by four runs in the first T20I match in Tarouba on Thursday.

 

An the post-match press conference on Thursday, Holder said, "It (16th over) was the turning point based on the fact that the game was coming down very close. They had set batters and we had to stay in the game. The guys really stuck together, it was a total team effort. The conditions played in the favour of the bowlers. We got early wickets, which is really important."

"The amount of cricket I've been playing for the last three years, it's a lot. I try to find some passages of break, get some time off, refresh and come back again. I think it (a break from the ODIs) was needed. I was happy that I stuck with my plans. I wanted to make them work hard for their runs, didn't want to give any free runs," he added.

India will square off against West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
These 'errors' cost India in first West Indies T20I
These 'errors' cost India in first West Indies T20I
Hardik's candid review: How India's strategy backfired
Hardik's candid review: How India's strategy backfired
Why WI players need a change in attitude...
Why WI players need a change in attitude...
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
Curfew relaxed in twin districts of Imphal for 7 hrs
Curfew relaxed in twin districts of Imphal for 7 hrs
Spotted! A Mermaid Called Riya
Spotted! A Mermaid Called Riya
Sunak Takes Kids, Akshata To Disneyland
Sunak Takes Kids, Akshata To Disneyland

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

PIX: WI bowlers stun India in thrilling clash

PIX: WI bowlers stun India in thrilling clash

'Gavaskar Wasn't The Best Captain'

'Gavaskar Wasn't The Best Captain'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances