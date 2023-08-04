Holder on the game-changing moment in the 1st T20I

IMAGE: I wanted to make them work hard for their runs, didn't want to give any free runs, says West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder who had figures of 2 for 19 in his 4 overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder credited West Indies' win in the 1st T20I against India to team effort and said one over changed the face of the match.

West Indies held their nerves to edge India by four runs in the first T20I match in Tarouba on Thursday.

An the post-match press conference on Thursday, Holder said, "It (16th over) was the turning point based on the fact that the game was coming down very close. They had set batters and we had to stay in the game. The guys really stuck together, it was a total team effort. The conditions played in the favour of the bowlers. We got early wickets, which is really important."

"The amount of cricket I've been playing for the last three years, it's a lot. I try to find some passages of break, get some time off, refresh and come back again. I think it (a break from the ODIs) was needed. I was happy that I stuck with my plans. I wanted to make them work hard for their runs, didn't want to give any free runs," he added.



India will square off against West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday.