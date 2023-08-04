News
After visualising India debut, Varma now eyes World Cup win

After visualising India debut, Varma now eyes World Cup win

Source: PTI
August 04, 2023 13:38 IST
Tilak Varma scored a 22-ball 39 in India's four-run loss in the 1sr T20I against the West Indies in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma scored a 22-ball 39 in India's four-run loss in the 1sr T20I against the West Indies in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tilak Varma/Twitter

Tilak Varma was not expecting to make his India debut so soon in his career, but having realised his dream, he is hoping to achieve his next target: win a World Cup.

The 20-year-old Varma, who was part of the 2020 U-19 World Cup squad, scored a fearless 39 off 22 balls in his maiden outing with the senior India team in the opening T20I against the West Indies, which the visitors lost by four runs.

"Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get," Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI.

 

Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in the 2023 IPL season, besides scoring 397 runs in 14 matches in the 2022 edition.

"From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World cup. I keep visualising everyday that I will go in and bat at this number and win World Cup," he said.

"Now I got the India jersey and I used to visualise it... now, it has come true, so I feel that moment (of winning World Cup) will also come soon," Varma said.

"This is a great feeling, I can't express it, everyone asks me but I am just feeling really happy and proud. So taking it step by step, let's see how it happens."

While the upcoming ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November, the next T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and USA, is expected to begin on June 4 next year.

Varma also received a surprise message from his MI colleague, Dewald Brevis of South Africa, congratulating him on his India debut.

"Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don't know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut," Brevis said in a video.

"It's such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It's great to see you out there, living your dream out."

