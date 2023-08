India will continue to play to their strength in ACT

'We have to convert our penalty corners successfully and aim at having at least two or three goals through the corner, besides creating the same amount of chances in every quarter.'

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Mandeep Singh after scoring against China on Thursday. It was Mandeep's 100th goal in an India shirt. Photograph: Hockey India/Twitter

India vice-captain Hardik Singh has asserted that penalty corners remains their strength and they would look to execute it to the fullest during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.

In their campaign opener on Thursday, India beat China 7-2, with six of the goals resulting through the corner.

"Penalty corner happens to be our strength. And, whatever our strength is, we will try to use it and execute it to the fullest during the matches. Also, we are delighted with how we are scoring the field goals," Hardik told PTI after the victory.

"We have to convert our penalty corners successfully and aim at having at least two or three goals through the corner, besides creating the same amount of chances in every quarter."

India were playing their first contest on the newly-laid turf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

"The turf is extremely good. Kudos to the Tamil Nadu government for doing a great job with it as well as the venue. Feels cheerful for the entire team to be playing here."

The hosts take on Japan on Friday and Hardik said they would look to get off to a vibrant start.

"There is no low-ranked team for us. Every team is the same for us, and our only strategy is to start the game on a positive note against any side," he said.

"They (Japan) generally play half-court, so they are good at man-to-man marking. Also, they have a good defence inside the box. Meanwhile, the short corner happens to be our strength. So, we will intend on utilising it to the fullest, besides playing our normal game."



Head coach Craig Fulton was delighted at India's convincing start to the tournament.

On being asked about the pep-talk he gave to the side after going up 6-2 in the first half, Fulton said, "After the first half, it was more about our game, trying to get the tempo up.

"I think we have been here (in India) now for three days. So, in the coming days, we will start to come into our own. So, it is a bit of a struggle. But I think we did well to rotate everyone as much as we did."

About the new turf, Fulton said, "It's a new pitch. We trained on it yesterday. The turf will just get better and better. Obviously, it needs a bit of time, but I like the pitch."

Fulton said his side needs to be clinical against Japan and backed his boys to brace the challenge against the side.

"Just being clinical. I think if you give them a few too many opportunities, they will take it. They will score a penalty corner and have got good first-wave runners. So, it's going to be a nice challenge and looking forward to it."