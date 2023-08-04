News
'WI batters' skill against Indian spinners will decide series'

'WI batters' skill against Indian spinners will decide series'

Source: ANI
August 04, 2023 14:09 IST
West Indies captain Rovman Powell hit a 32-ball 48 in the opening T20I in Tarouba on Thursday

IMAGE: West Indies captain Rovman Powell hit a 32-ball 48 in the opening T20I in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell has said that the five-match T20I series will be decided on their batter's performance against the Indian spinners.

West Indies managed to pull off a victory despite the odds in the first T20I on Thursday, edging India by four runs.

 

In the post-match presentation, Powell highlighted the challenge that the pitch created for the batters.

"It's a very good feeling. We talked about starting this series on a positive note and the guys did that. It was our game to lose. They didn't have a set batter and I was confident going into the last over. After watching the Indians bowl, I thought we were a spinner short. We got to utilise what we have and back our skills. It was difficult (to bat)," Powell said.

"We always knew that the new ball was going to give us runs. This series will be decided on how West Indies batters bat against spin in the middle overs. We have the power to load in the backend. The left-handers like Pooran, Hetmyer and Mayers will be key in that aspect. I knew it was going to be difficult to start in the Caribbean. But once you get a start, runs are there," Powell added.

India will square off against West Indies in the second T20I on Sunday.

Source: ANI
