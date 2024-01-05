News
'Bumrah doesn't go cold, he's a mighty guy'

Source: ANI
January 05, 2024 11:54 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah picked up 12 wickets in two matches. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Following India's win over South Africa in the second Test which lasted for barely two days, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praises on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his six-wicket haul which swung the match in India's favour, saying that he "does not go cold".

Bumrah's second-inning six-wicket haul made all the difference as, despite Aiden Markram's ton, South Africa could set only 79 for India to wrap up this Test in around 1.5 days, which India chased down successfully.

 

On his Youtube Channel, Aakash said, "Jasprit Bumrah is a phenomenal bowler. It seemed like something wrong had happened. How could it have happened that a series got over in South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah did not do anything?"

Aakash said that Bumrah is a mighty guy and he is unplayable when his ball starts "going up and down or left and right".

"He does not go cold. He is a mighty guy. If Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, Bumrah said he is also there. When Bumrah's ball starts going up and down, or left and right, he is unplayable," said Chopra.

Bumrah was crowned as India's 'Player of the Series', taking 12 wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 6/61. He also took a four-wicket haul in the first Test at Centurion and ended as the leading wicket-taker in the series.

The pacer etched his name as one of the most successful Test bowlers for India in overseas conditions following the visitors' seven-wicket victory against South Africa in the second Test.

Bumrah ended the match with a six-fer which marked the eighth occasion in 28 matches when he claimed more than five wickets in overseas conditions. Only legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev is ahead of him with nine five-wicket hauls to his name in 45 matches in the overseas.

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

