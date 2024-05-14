G V Prakash Parts Ways With Wife Saindhavi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saindhavi Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: Saindhavi and G V Prakash at their wedding in June 2013.

Actor-Composer G V Prakash (who has scored the music for films like Captain Miller, Asuran and Thalaivi) has announced his separation from his singer-wife of 11 years,Saindhavi on social media.

'After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage, for the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other,'Prakash posted.

'We kindly ask the media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank You,' he added.

Childhood sweethearts Prakash and Saindhavi wed in 2013 and became parents to their daughter Anvi in 2020.

Saindhavi, a singer, has collaborated with her husband on many occasions.

GV Prakash is A R Rahman's nephew; his mother, A R Reihana, is the maestro's older sister.